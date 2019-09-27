(Lincoln, NE) -- ESPN's popular GameDay Show is returning to Lincoln for the first time in 12 years for tomorrow's Ohio State contest. ESPN announced that Nebraska native Gabrielle Union will be on the show as the celebrity picker. Union and her husband, NBA star Dwayne Wade, are Cornhusker fans and frequently visit Lincoln for games. The celebrity picker chooses winners in the week's major games, including the featured game.
(Lincoln, NE) -- At a news conference today, the University of Nebraska will announce plans to build a 150-million-dollar football operations facility. In August, Nebraska Athletics Director Bill Moos said the campus needs to stay ahead of the competition in athletic facilities. In his radio show this week, Moos said an important announcement would be made today. The facility will be built where the Ed Weir track stadium now sits.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has announced measures to curb gun violence in Lincoln that won praise from both sides of the gun control debate. The plans include more public education programs about gun safety and a gun lock giveaway to anyone applying for state handgun permits in Lancaster County. A gun control group says another step the city council needs to consider is locking up firearms when stored in a home.
(Washington, DC) -- The head of the Strategic Air Command, General John Hyten, has won confirmation as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The U-S Senate yesterday voted to approve Hyten's nomination. Both Nebraska Republican senators - Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse - voted for Hyten's confirmation. Hyten ran into controversy when his nomination was announced. An Army colonel said he sexually assaulted her but an Air Force investigation found insufficient evidence for a finding of misconduct against Hyten.
(Omaha, NE) -- After three years and 27-million dollars invested in the building, the Capital Place Apartments in downtown Omaha is officially open for tenants. The building sits at 9th Street and Capital Avenue, has 78 units and takes up almost the entire block. Mayor Jean Stothert says the Capital Place Apartments complex is a big step toward downtown Omaha's expansion.