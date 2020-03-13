(Omaha, NE) -- An eleventh person tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus in Nebraska yesterday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the patient is a man in his fifties from Cass County who was on the same connecting flight from Minneapolis as the first patient in the state. Officials say the patient has been self-isolating at home since March Seventh. Those close to him have been advised to self-quarantine as well.
(Lincoln, NE) -- More Nebraska colleges are taking preventative measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has canceled next week's classes and will move to online classes starting on March 30th after spring break. Creighton University announced yesterday that in-person classes planned for next week are now suspended and that online classes will begin on March 23rd through April 13th. The University of Nebraska-Omaha will extend Spring Break until March 29th, at which point online classes will begin.
(Saline County, NE) -- The trial for a woman accused of first-degree murder is set to take place in September. Bailey Boswell was scheduled to stand trial in mid-March for her alleged role in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, but the date was moved after the trial was continued. Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last July.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District are temporarily stopping disconnections due to non-payment in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The M-U-D says they want to ensure customers have access to water for the length of the pandemic. The O-P-P-D says the suspension on disconnections will last through April 30th, at which point the district will re-evaluate.
(Omaha, NE) -- This year's College World Series is canceled due to the coronavirus. The NCAA made the decision yesterday to cancel all of this year's remaining national championships, including March Madness and the C-W-S in Omaha. The decision was made soon after most conferences canceled their men's and women's basketball tournaments. In a statement released yesterday, the NCAA said they wanted to ensure the events "did not contribute to the spread of the pandemic."