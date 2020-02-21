(Omaha, NE) -- The CDC says eleven of thirteen patients in Nebraska who were recently tested for the coronavirus are confirmed to have the disease. The patients were part of the group of Americans who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan earlier this week. Officials say they were tested at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Monday after either previously testing positive or being exposed to the disease. The CDC says most of the patients are currently not showing symptoms of the disease, but some are experiencing minor symptoms.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man involved in a crash with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert last September will spend two days in jail. Officials say Joshua Gibson was driving a box truck that was in front of the mayor's SUV when she pulled past and collided with Gibson's vehicle. Police say Gibson was charged after security video showed him switching seats with a passenger because he was driving with a suspended license. The mayor was not cited for the wreck.
(Cass County, NE) -- Charges were filed yesterday against a man accused of firing shots at Cass County Sheriff's deputies last month. Paul Warner allegedly opened fire with a handgun on the deputies who were responding to a call near the suspect's residence in Louisville. Officials say the deputies fired back and struck the suspect, and none of them were hurt in the attack. The charges against Warner include four counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, eight counts of making terroristic threats, and one count of felony child abuse.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Public Schools says they are expecting a big cut to state aid. The district says a fifteen to twenty-million-dollar hit is expected for the upcoming fiscal year due to higher property valuations and student enrollment growth slowing down. District officials say the cut in aid will hopefully not affect teachers, but twenty to thirty positions at the district office are in jeopardy.