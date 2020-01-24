(Omaha, NE) -- Online marketplace Hayneedle is closing its Omaha headquarters and laying off more than 200 employees. A statement from Walmart, who owns Hayneedle, says the affected employees will be given at least 60 days notice and provided with outplacement services. The statement says the Hayneedle business and select functions are being integrated within Walmart-dot-com. Over one-hundred remaining employees will be relocated to the company's customer care office in Chalco Hills.
(Lancaster County, NE) -- The identity is now known of a man killed in a crash on Highway 79 Tuesday night. Authorities say 30-year-old Bryan Simpson was driving southbound when his SUV collided with a pickup truck going northbound. Simpson's SUV was then struck by another vehicle, causing it to catch fire. Investigators say the crash may have been caused by poor weather conditions.
(Gering, NE) -- A former teacher is in custody following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol say 31-year-old Zachary Boness attempted to start an illicit conversation with the student using social media. Boness is facing charges including child enticement using an electronic device and debauching a minor.
(Lancaster County, NE) -- Part of I-80 Eastbound is closed following a three-semi crash last night. Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Northwest 56th Street bridge, where authorities say one semi-truck is jackknifed in the median and a second crashed into it. Officials say a third semi-truck was also part of the wreck. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.