(Omaha, NE) -- Several Omaha-area schools will be closed today due to a winter storm that meteorologists believe will bring plenty of snow. The University of Nebraska-Omaha, Omaha Public Schools, and Papillion La Vista Community Schools are closed, as well as Bellevue Public Schools and Plattsmouth Community Schools. The snowfall is expected to subside by midday.
(Saline County, NE) -- The death penalty hearing for a man convicted of murder last year will begin in June. The hearing for Aubrey Trail was scheduled yesterday for June 23rd through the 26th in front of a three-judge panel. Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe last July.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Wednesday for distribution of child pornography. The sentence was handed down to 53-year-old Phillip Schmidt, who officials say admitted to possessing 79 images found on his devices. Prosecutors say Schmidt posted the images on a social media account for others to view online. Schmidt will be under supervised release for ten years following the completion of his sentence.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man recently arrested for a murder twenty years ago made his first appearance in court yesterday. Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Martin is charged with first-degree murder for the 2000 death of Todd Schumacher. Martin's bond is set at 850-thousand dollars. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 24th.