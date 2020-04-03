(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of unemployment claims continues to grow in Nebraska. The U.S. Department of Labor says over 24-thousand Nebraskans filed a claim last week, a sharp increase from the estimated 15-thousand-700 who filed the week before. Across the nation, a record six-point-six-million Americans filed unemployment claims last week.
(Omaha, NE) -- A former City of Omaha employee appeared in court yesterday after he allegedly threatened the Douglas County Health Director. Ron Penzkowski is accused of threatening to "lynch" Doctor Adi Pour for the city's actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Penzkowski served as director of communications for Mayor Jim Suttle and is a former TV meteorologist. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor stalking.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced yesterday that all staff members will be required to wear face masks while working. The department says anyone who has business within an NDCS building will be asked to wear a mask, including attorneys, contractors, and members of the Board of Parole. Director Scott Frakes says the measures will best protect staff, inmates, and the public.
(North Platte, NE) -- A man accused of holding a woman against her will is set to be extradited to Iowa. Twenty-three-year-old Nathaniel Hartness was arrested by Nebraska State Troopers last week after officials say they were tipped by authorities in Waterloo, Iowa. He appeared in Lincoln County Court yesterday and is expected to serve 15 more days in jail with 10 days credit before extradition. He is charged with false imprisonment.