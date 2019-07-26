(Waterloo, NE) -- Police say they recovered a body at Two Rivers State Recreation Park yesterday. The unidentified male, believed to be in his 40s, was found after multiple agencies responded to reports of a possible drowning. Authorities say the body was in the swimming area of the river. Police are still investigating.
(San Jose, CA) -- Nebraska running back Maurice Washington remains in the preliminary phase in the Santa Clara, California County court system. After a court appearance yesterday, Washington's next day in court is scheduled for September 3rd. The Huskers open the season August 31st against South Alabama. Washington is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly sending a sexually explicit video of a former girlfriend, who was underage at the time. NU head football coach Scott Frost said Washington would participate in summer drills, which begins next week. A decision will have to be made whether Washington will play in games if the case is still pending.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Food Bank of the Heartlands is seeing a massive spike in demand for the first half of 2019. Bank officials say they have served 48-percent more people during this year's first six months as compared to last year's. They say the Food Bank may see ten-thousand more people overall by the end of 2019. Heartlands food bank serves parts of southern Iowa and Nebraska.
(Lincoln, NE) -- New hotel and office projects are planned for the Nebraska Innovation Campus. The six-story, 32-million-dollar hotel would feature 153 guest rooms, a student lounge, a conference room, a restaurant and coffee shop among other amenities. The 16-million dollar office building, just east of the Rise Building, would be structured to attract private sector companies interested in forging contracts with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Planning Commission is expected to review the project plans during their August 21st meeting.