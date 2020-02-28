(Bloomfield, NE) -- A massive fire broke out at a Knox County food plant yesterday. Firefighters were called to the Michael Foods egg farm near Bloomfield, where crews from several towns worked together to battle the blaze. Officials say the cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries have been reported.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Four University of Nebraska-Lincoln students currently studying abroad in South Korea are being recalled due to the coronavirus. The university says the decision comes after the CDC elevated its travel advisory to Level Three in the country, and that the students are expected to come back this week. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green says the school is also monitoring the study abroad programs in other affected countries including Italy and Japan.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Authorities in Lincoln recently arrested a woman who allegedly threw an explosive device through the window of a home. April Holmes is accused of throwing the device last December into a home on the six-hundred-block of Saunders Street. Officials say the ensuing blast shattered multiple windows and caused almost twenty-five-hundred dollars in damage. Investigators say Holmes used to live at the targeted home and still owed the victim money.
(North Platte, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol says a man was arrested yesterday after a chase in North Platte. Officials say troopers attempted to stop 53-year-old Rickey Russell for having fake license plates near 14th and Buffalo, but he tried to flee instead. Authorities say Russell drove through two cornfields in an effort to evade the troopers, but he was finally apprehended near the Buffalo Bill Campground. He is facing charges including willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and having fictitious license plates.