(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is dead after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle while trying to flee from deputies. The Seward County Sheriff's office says the man was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-80 between the Crete and Milford exits, where a "large number" of narcotics were found by authorities. Officials say the man ran from his car into traffic, where he was hit by another vehicle. His identity has not been released.
(Lincoln, NE) -- One person is recovering after they were stabbed last night. Lincoln police say the victim was attacked at a home near 64th Street and Platte Avenue. Authorities say a man was arrested in connection with the stabbing at a nearby grocery store. The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
(Omaha, NE) -- Health officials say the latest patient to test positive for the coronavirus was flown from China to Eppley Airfield. The CDC says the patient was transferred from the airfield to a military base in San Antonio, Texas. Officials with Nebraska Medicine tell WOWT the Americans being quarantined at Camp Ashland have shown no sign of infection. Their isolation is scheduled to end next Thursday.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities in Omaha are searching for an inmate from the Community Corrections Center who they say has gone missing. Officials say Dustin Lankster removed the monitor he was wearing while out on a pass for seeking employment. He is described as a 38-year old six-foot white male with one brown eye and one blue eye. Anyone with information on Lankster's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities.