(Omaha, NE) -- A former state Medicaid audit administrator has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. At the hearing in Omaha, Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also ordered Craig A. Barnett to pay restitution of more than 276-thousand dollars in addition to the prison term, plus three years of supervised release. Barnett pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud for conning the Medicaid program and his 85-year-old father out of nearly 300-thousand dollars. The Lincoln native is being allowed to turn himself into the Bureau of Prisons on October 23rd.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A 16-year-old Nebraska boy is pleading guilty in the slaying of a 38-year-old Iowa man. Pottawattamie County District Court records say Xavier Smith-Catchings, of Omaha, entered a written plea to a charge of second-degree murder. He and three men were charged with killing Adam Angeroth in January. Smith-Catchings' filing also states he's agreed to be sentenced to 50 years and will serve a minimum of 10 years for his crime. The judge had ruled that Smith-Catchings' case remain in district court because it was unlikely he'd be rehabilitated in the juvenile system.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Driver licensing offices across Nebraska will be closed some days or hours in September for staff training. The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced that some offices will have reduced hours, while others will close for entire days between September 9th and September 30th. The closings will allow driver license examiners to get training on fraudulent document recognition and the latest fraud prevention techniques. Online services, such as driver's license replacements, renewals and address changes will remain available.
(Lexington, NE) -- A woman and her son are being given probation in connection with livestock deaths at their central Nebraska farm. Dawson County District Court records say Diane Wempen and her son, Eugene Wempen Jr., were sentenced to 30 months of probation and 76 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of felony cruel neglect of animals. They each served a day, and the sentencing documents say their remaining 75 days can be waived if they successfully complete the terms of their probation orders. Prosecutors dropped several other counts in exchange.
(Grand Island, NE) -- Recent heavy rains have Nebraska State Fair officials exploring alternative plans for parking. While there are shuttle buses to take visitors to the fair from throughout Grand Island, more than 90-percent of the fair's attendees depend on the parking at the fairgrounds. As part of the fair's contingency plan, executive director of the fair, Lori Cox, and community leaders are looking to secure and reserve large paved lots throughout town that could provide additional parking. Opening weekend for the fair can draw as many as 100-thousand people, especially this year, when the fair is celebrating its 150th anniversary.