(Stanton County, NE) -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Department says two fugitives were captured in Iowa yesterday. Officials say Cody Murphee and Derek Pederson were found by authorities in Pottawattamie County driving the vehicle they are accused of stealing on Tuesday. Murphee escaped from the Thurston County jail on Sunday and is also accused of breaking into a home with Pederson and threatening the couple inside. Authorities say the suspects will be extradited back to Nebraska as soon as the process can be completed.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Seven Democratic U.S. Senate candidates took part in a forum in Lincoln last night. The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Democratic Party and had questions from voters on topics including gun control and student loan debt. The candidates will face-off on May 12th in the Nebraska Primary to run against incumbent Senator Ben Sasse in November.
(Papillion, NE) -- Authorities in Bellevue recently arrested a woman accused of shaking a six-month-old child. Twenty-year-old Katie White is charged with child abuse after officials say she shook the victim that she was babysitting. She is facing up to fifty years in prison.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police in Lincoln are investigating a bike theft on Wednesday. Authorities say surveillance video shows a child's bicycle being stolen from a family home on the north side. KOLN reports the family uploaded surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook in a post that has more than fifteen-hundred shares. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.