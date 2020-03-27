(Lincoln, NE) -- Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nebraska yesterday, bringing the total number in the state to 81. New cases were reported by Sarpy and Douglas counties, and officials in Omaha say a police officer and firefighter have tested positive for the virus. The Omaha Police Department says the officer recently went out of state and has self-isolated since he returned. WOWT reports the firefighter contracted the virus while he was furloughed, and did not infect any others.
(Lincoln, NE) -- State officials are reporting a massive increase in unemployment claims. The Nebraska Department of Labor says over 15-thousand claims were filed last week, a close to two-thousand-percent jump from the week before. The number shattered the previous record for unemployment claims in a single week, which was close to 38-hundred in January 2010.
(Washington County, NE) -- Officials in Washington County say they are monitoring a nursing home where three people have tested positive for COVID-19. The local health department says the patients are two residents and a healthcare worker at the Carter House. Authorities say all residents are now being isolated in their rooms and having their temperatures taken daily.
(Omaha, NE) -- CHI Health says they will begin testing for COVID-19. The company says it will be able to complete between 180 and 270 tests per day with a one to two-day turnaround. A spokesperson says the tests will be given at CHI Health clinics and hospitals, and testing will be first available to those most at risk. This will start with critically ill patients along with exposed healthcare and EMS workers.