(Custer County, NE) -- Several more COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Custer County. The Loup Basin Public Health Department says all nine cases are related and include one staff member and eight residents at the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway. Staff at Callaway Good Life are using infection control procedures and those infected with COVID-19 are being closely monitored.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is under arrest following a stabbing in Omaha. Police were called early yesterday morning to the area of 43rd and Maple streets and found the suspect and a man suffering from stab wounds. Authorities say 63-year-old Gerdalin Graham stabbed the victim after an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Graham was booked for second-degree assault.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln are being awarded grants to help fight the coronavirus. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says 189-thousand-dollars in Lincoln COVID-19 response fund grants were awarded to 12 nonprofit groups. Organizations that will receive the grants include the Center for People in Need, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, Lincoln Literacy and the Northeast Family Center.
(North Platte, NE) -- The North Platte school board is meeting today to consider a school merger. The affected elementary schools are Buffalo and Lincoln. The meeting is at the McKinley Education Center at 5:30 p.m. There are no plans to have the meeting broadcast remotely.