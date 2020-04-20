(Omaha, NE) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is approaching 15-hundred. As of yesterday, there were 14-hundred-and-74 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths in Nebraska. Hall County has seen the most COVID-19 cases with 457, while Douglas County has reported 280 cases during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting in Omaha. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly after 10:00 last night near 24th and Pinkney streets and found one person dead from gunshot wounds. No arrests have been announced, and the shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing arson charges. Police say 36-year-old Weston Herrera set fire to a duplex near 50th and Leavenworth streets on Friday. No injuries were reported, and fire crews later determined that an incendiary device was used to start the blaze. Herrera faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of the first-degree arson charge.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery in Lincoln. Authorities say a 20-year-old man went to the 700-block of South 31st Street early yesterday morning to sell a pair of shoes when he was approached by three males in their late teens or early 20s. One of them punched the victim in the face before stealing his cell phone and shoes. The suspects fled in a blue car.