(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is continuing to increase. As of yesterday, there were three-thousand-28 cases and 56 deaths reported statewide. Hall County has seen the most cases in the state with 876, while Douglas County has seen 419 cases. Dakota County has reported 403 cases, while 367 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Dawson County.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Officials are confirming that a state corrections worker has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced yesterday that the staff member works at the State Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. The staff member has been isolated at home since last week and has had no close contact with any coworkers or inmates. State corrections officials are monitoring the temperatures of people in the housing unit where the infected staff member works.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. The shooting took place early yesterday morning near 35th and Charles. Police found no victim at the scene, but a man later showed up at a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Authorities are investigating the shooting.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man who was reported missing in Omaha is found in a crashed car in Council Bluffs. Authorities say the 74-year-old victim crashed his SUV through a guard rail and concrete barrier and landed in a culvert in the area of Indian Creek and Creek Top Street yesterday. The crashed vehicle was spotted by the crew of a passing train, and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the man may have suffered a medical condition before the crash.