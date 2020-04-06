(Omaha, NE) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is increasing. As of last night, there were 368 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths statewide. Douglas County has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state with 145.
(Grand Island, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is increasing COVID-19 testing in Grand Island. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spoke with Grand Island and Hall County officials during a conference call yesterday and promised state support during the pandemic. Hall County has seen the second-most COVID-19 cases in the state with 45.
(Omaha, NE) -- Creighton University is closing its campus because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The campus will be off-limits to students, staff, faculty and visitors starting tomorrow. Only critical employees will be allowed to report to campus.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a deadly stabbing. Sixty-one-year-old John Rexilius was found dead Saturday near Sixth and Pierce streets. The stabbing is under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.