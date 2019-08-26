(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police say 17-year-old Cameron Smith and 17-year-old Samiah Crawford were walking near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street late Saturday night when someone opened fire from an SUV. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The double shooting is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Council Bluffs police are investigating an armed robbery. A man entered the Kwik Shop near 36th Street and Avenue G yesterday, struck an employee with a baseball bat and demanded money. The suspect fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No arrests have been announced.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a cutting. The victim was walking his dog near 28th and Dodge streets Saturday when he was nearly struck by a vehicle. The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and argued with the victim before cutting him. The victim suffered a minor injury, and the suspect was traveling in a gray Toyota Corolla.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue organization is helping local flood victims. The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club helped dozens of students with school supplies on Saturday. Nearly 80 children each received up to 125-dollars in school-related items. The students who received the supplies were among local families whose homes were damaged during the spring floods in Nebraska.