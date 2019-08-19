(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest following a crash in Omaha. Twenty-one-year-old Rodrigo Amaya of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was booked on several charges including suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say Amaya was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a Jeep Compass from behind early yesterday morning on Interstate-80 near 42nd Street. Three people in the Jeep were injured, and Amaya was arrested after his vehicle broke down at the I-480 and Highway 75 split.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying a motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash. Forty-nine-year-old Scott DeWald of Omaha was traveling on his motorcycle on Interstate-80 near 36th Street on Friday night when he and a car tried to merge into the same lane and collided. DeWald was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by a third vehicle. The third vehicle left the scene, and DeWald died from his injuries. The crash is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating an armed carjacking. Authorities say two men shot out the back window of an SUV near South 24th and G street early Saturday morning, ordered the passengers out of the vehicle and drove away. Police found the stolen SUV abandoned and burned about an hour later near South 16th Street and Deer Creek Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
(Geneva, NE) -- Changes are being made at the state institution for female juvenile offenders in Geneva. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has ordered two buildings closed and four girls moved into an institution for males. The changes came after an August 10th disturbance at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center that left one building uninhabitable. Officials say the inmates who were moved have significant behavioral and mental health problems.