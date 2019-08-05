(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska officials are reacting to this past weekend's deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. Congressman Don Bacon released a statement noting that the nation is in need of healing after a violent weekend at the hands of hate-filled individuals. Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 8th in memory of the victims of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating after three shootings left three people injured. The shootings took place early yesterday morning at 22nd and Lake streets, 24th and Burdette streets and at 28th Avenue and Lothrop Street. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The crash of an ultralight aircraft is under investigation in Lincoln. Emergency crews were called after the aircraft went down at Pester Airport near 102nd and Holdrege yesterday morning. Officials say the pilot got out of the plane after the crash and went to a hospital for treatment.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the area of 14th and E streets early yesterday morning and found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced.