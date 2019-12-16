(Omaha, NE) -- Much of the state is digging out from another round of winter weather. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that snowfall totals varied across the state as the Omaha area received between an inch and one-point-five inches of snow yesterday. Snowfall totals in western Nebraska were higher as North Platte saw two-point-seven inches of frozen precipitation and more than six inches of snow fell south of Valentine. The snow led to numerous crashes across the state.
(Greenwood, NE) -- Three people are dead and several others are injured following a crash. The crash took place yesterday on Interstate-80 near Greenwood. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person later died at a hospital. Westbound I-80 was closed down yesterday between Gretna and Waverly because of the inclement weather and multiple crashes.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting in Omaha. Thirty-year-old Charles Toles died in a shooting late Friday night near 18th and Emmet. A 23-year-old victim was injured in the shooting. Omaha police are investigating the deadly incident.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. A 20-year-old man told police he was in a vehicle near 42nd and Redman Avenue on Saturday afternoon when someone approached him and demanded property. The man then shot the victim, who is expected to recover. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Omaha police.