(Omaha, NE) -- Several suspects are taken into custody following a chase involving a stolen vehicle. Yesterday afternoon's chase started when Omaha police tried to pull over the suspects near 124th and Maple. The chase ended on Interstate-680 between Dodge and Blondo when the people inside the car fled into an apartment complex and surrounding neighborhoods. Officers captured the suspects, and no injuries were reported.
(Omaha, NE) -- A child playing with fire is to blame for a blaze at an Omaha apartment building. The fire broke out Friday evening near 16th and Burdette. No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated 250-thousand-dollars in damage.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are investigating a robbery at an Omaha pharmacy. A man entered the Kohl's Pharmacy near 50th and Dodge about 9:30 Saturday morning and demanded pills at gunpoint. The suspect fled from the store with a large amount of pills. No injuries were reported during the hold-up.
(Omaha, NE) -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Sixty-two-year-old Cecil Redden was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup near 60th and Pinkney streets on Saturday night. He later died at a hospital. Police say the driver of the pickup remained at the scene of the crash.