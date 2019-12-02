(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a deadly shooting. Nineteen-year-old KenVaughn Glass was found shot inside an SUV near 24th and Lake early Saturday morning. He later died at a hospital. Police believe Glass was shot near 24th and Vane.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing his message to the Omaha area. The Democratic presidential candidate was in Council Bluffs on Saturday to launch his "No Malarkey" bus tour of Iowa. Biden campaign officials say the goal of the tour is to meet with caucus-goers until December 7th.
(Scottsbluff, NE) -- Highways in the Nebraska panhandle are reopened to traffic following a snowstorm. Nebraska Department of Transportation crews closed down all highways in the panhandle on Saturday due to blizzard conditions. Crews spent the weekend working to clear the roads and remove stranded vehicles. NDOT officials are urging people to travel with caution when driving through the western part of the state.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is injured in a shooting in Omaha. Police say a 39-year-old man was found Saturday morning near 42nd and Binney suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The injured man told police he was shot by someone traveling in a gray Chevy Impala. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the shooting is under investigation.
(Lancaster County, NE) -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's office is revealing the results of its latest "Click It or Ticket" mobilization effort. Deputies held a safety checkpoint and other enforcement efforts on November 27th and 28th and checked more than 330 vehicles for proper seat belt usage. Twenty-seven traffic citations were issued and one fugitive from justice was apprehended. A grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office funded overtime for the additional deputies on patrol.