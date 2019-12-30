(Omaha, NE) -- Winter weather is impacting travel in Nebraska. Westbound Interstate-80 was closed yesterday when a semi jackknifed near Wood River. The winter conditions led Omaha police to respond only to injury accidents, and drivers involved in non-injury crashes were encouraged to exchange information. Parts of northern Nebraska were under winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings overnight as up to two inches of new snow fell in the region.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting. Twenty-three-year-old Johnson Banks was found shot outside a home near 30th Street and Stone Avenue on Friday evening. He died at the scene, and a ten-year-old child was hurt by broken glass during the shooting. The deadly shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's body is pulled from the Missouri River. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the body of 39-year-old George McNamara was found Saturday morning. He was reported missing following a December 22nd crash near the Mormon Bridge. Witnesses say the driver ran away from the crash scene.
(Omaha, NE) -- A long-term care and rehabilitation center is partially evacuated because of a strong gas odor. The Omaha Fire Department says the odor was reported Saturday at Azria Health Montclair near 132nd and Center streets. Officials say there were high carbon monoxide levels in the building, and residents were moved to a safe part of the facility. Officials say two HVAC units were causing the issues, and two people were taken to a hospital because of the gas leak.