(Sarpy County, NE) -- A series of fires in a flood-damaged Sarpy County community are ruled suspicious in nature. The fires broke out yesterday in the Paradise Lake community. Two abandoned trailer homes in the community burned yesterday. The trailers in Paradise Lake were deemed uninhabitable following this past spring's floods.
(Omaha, NE) -- A pilot is injured following a helicopter crash in Omaha. The crash took place Saturday afternoon at Millard Airport. Officials say the pilot had been flying for some time before crashing during an attempt to land. The pilot suffered minor injuries, and the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Benson. Fifty-six-year-old Hsar Doh [[ h-sar doe ]] was shot about 2:00 yesterday morning at the Corsica Management apartments near 66th Street and Fowler Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police say two men attempted to rob the victim prior to the shooting.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Omaha. Forty-four-year-old Mandy Embury was walking on South 52nd Street near Dodge Street about 10:00 Saturday night when she was struck. Embury was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening head injury. The suspect was traveling in a late model white or silver sedan.
(North Platte, NE) -- A teenager is injured in a fall during an acting competition. Officials say a female student was carrying a male student during an acting competition at North Platte High School on Saturday afternoon when they both fell several feet off the stage. The male student, who attends Lincoln East High School, was taken to a hospital in Kearney for treatment. The female student wasn't injured.