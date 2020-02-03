(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The 2020 Presidential election season is about to officially begin in Iowa. Democratic voters will gather at nearly 17-hundred sites across Iowa, including Pottawattamie County, as the Iowa Caucuses start tonight at 7 p.m. Iowa will award 49 delegates in the caucus, which is first nominating contest in the race in the Democratic presidential primaries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Winter weather conditions are impacting parts of Nebraska. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern and eastern parts of the state, including Omaha and Lincoln, until 6:00 tonight. Freezing drizzle, a light glaze of ice and 35-mile-per-hour wind gusts are expected in the region. Slick roads and bridges are possible, and residents are being warned about the potential of power outages due to the accumulating ice.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- At least two firefighters are injured while battling a fire in Sarpy County. Officials say firefighter Joe LaPuzza suffered non-life-threatening second-degree burns after responding to a cooking fire near 102nd and Sutter Avenue on Saturday. Officials say LaPuzza was getting ready to enter the home when there was an explosion from built-up pressure inside the residence. A second firefighter suffered a concussion after being thrown back by the explosion.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 66th and Franklin streets about 3:20 yesterday afternoon and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The shooting is under investigation.