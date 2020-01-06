(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are confirming that the actions of three officers involved in a deadly shooting are justified. The department says officers Joshua Ames, Matthew Ajuoga [[ ah-ju-oh-ga ]], and Jacob Sunderman gave statements that were consistent with visual and audio from their body cameras related to the December 31st incident at Evans Tower on North 24th Street. The officers killed 57-year-old Terry Hudson after hearing gunfire as they forced the door to an apartment open. Officer Ames was shot in the leg in the incident, and 58-year-old Dana Wells was found dead in the apartment.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is injured following an apartment fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out yesterday near 49th and Leavenworth. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns on her back. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting that injured a child. Omaha police confirmed yesterday that 27-year-old Diondray Meridy was booked for several charges including first-degree assault. Authorities believe Meridy fired a shot at a van near North 27th and Ellison Avenue last Sunday and struck a four-year-old girl in the leg. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
(North Platte, NE) -- Two persons of interest in a California homicide are spotted in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says 20-year-old Jeremy Bailey and 25-year-old Cris Corbit were seen in North Platte yesterday. The men are connected to a homicide in Porterville, California, and are considered armed and dangerous. They are believed to be traveling in a white, two-door 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Nebraska license plate 15-EN83.