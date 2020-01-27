(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a deadly stabbing. Officers were called to the 23-hundred-block of Irving Court on Friday night and found 23-year-old LaZell Hampton suffering from a stab wound. He later died at a hospital. Police later booked 24-year-old Ahmed Ismaeil on first-degree murder and weapons charges.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is joining three of his counterparts in an effort to fight flooding along the Missouri River. Ricketts, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an agreement on Saturday that calls for the states to work together to find ways to improve flood control and recovery. The new agreement comes in the aftermath of last year's flooding along the river.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are investigating after an inmate dies at the Douglas County Jail. Twenty-two-year-old Jesus Munoz died early Saturday morning after experiencing medical distress in his cell. Munoz was serving a 180-day jail sentence for a felony gun charge.
(Bellevue, NE) -- No injuries are reported following a house fire in Bellevue. The blaze broke out early yesterday morning near Ivy Court and Ridgewood Drive. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 30 minutes. Officials say the fire started in the chimney of the home and spread.