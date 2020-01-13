(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department is confirming two flu-related deaths in children. Health officials made the announcement on Friday, Two adults in Douglas County have also died from the flu this season, and both of those cases involved people at least 50-years-old. There has been more than 37-hundred lab-confirmed flu cases in Douglas County this season.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming back to the Omaha area. The Democratic presidential candidate will make a campaign stop at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs Friday at 6:00 p.m. Biden will also make stops in Sioux City and Indianola during his Iowa visit.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police say the 27-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect at the River City Saloon near 18th and Vinton Saturday night. The suspect was kicked out of the bar, but later returned and shot the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha is helping with Australian fire relief efforts. Zoo officials have announced a five-thousand-dollar donation that will be sent to Zoos Victoria and the New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service. More than one-billion animals have died in the Australian bush fires, which have burned millions of acres.