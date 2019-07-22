(Missouri Valley, IA) -- A Missouri Valley fire captain is facing child sex charges. Thirty-five-year-old Jeff Bierbrodt [[beer-brodt]] was arrested in Johnson County, Missouri, on Wednesday and booked for sexual exploitation of a minor child and possession of child pornography. Officials have not released details about what led to the charges. Bierbrodt, who is also accused of furnishing pornographic material to a minor, is scheduled to appear in court this week.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Three Democratic presidential candidates are working to rally support in the Omaha area. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Montana Governor Steve Bullock were in Council Bluffs on Saturday to attend an AARP presidential forum. Sanders discussed his proposal for Medicare for all and Bullock called for expanding job opportunities for people with disabilities. Buttigieg expressed his support for an increase in the national minimum wage.
(La Vista, NE) -- Two men are injured following a stabbing in Sarpy County. Officers were called to the Courtyard Marriott in La Vista early yesterday morning after two men stabbed each other. Authorities say one man stabbed the other during a fight in the parking lot, and the victim then stabbed the other man after following him into the hotel. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment, and the incident is under investigation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The owners of a tornado-damaged Lincoln business are moving out. The owners of C & L Dairy Sweet say they are selling the property where their business stood for the past 40 years. The business was destroyed by a tornado on May 5th. The owners say rebuilding the business would not be profitable due to city planning and zoning regulations.