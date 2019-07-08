(Cedar Bluffs, NE) -- A missing rural Cedar Bluffs woman is found dead. Fifty-two-year-old Tammy Sukstorf was found dead yesterday evening in rural Saunders County. She was last seen on July 5th, and her vehicle was later found a few miles from her home with her belongings still inside. Sukstorf was a second-grade teacher in the Cedar Bluffs School District, and officials say foul play is not suspected in her death.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Democratic presidential hopeful is bringing his message to Omaha voters. Julian Castro made campaign stops in Omaha and Council Bluffs yesterday. Castro spoke on several issues during his visit including fixing the immigration system and climate change. Castro served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration.
(Fairbury, NE) -- Two people are under arrest in connection with a homicide investigation in Fairbury. Twenty-five-year-old Jerry Gilbert and 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable were arrested yesterday following a standoff at a home on D Street in Fairbury. Authorities learned last week that a possible homicide took place at Crystal Springs Park, but no victim has been found.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating after a suspicious device was found in Lincoln. Officers were called to Edenton South Park on Saturday after the homemade explosive device was found by a man playing with his children at the park. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to dispose of the object, which investigators say was dangerous and meant to do harm. No injuries were reported in the incident.