(Sarpy County, NE) -- A man is dead following a tree pruning accident in Sarpy County. Authorities say 55-year-old Fred Trumble was pruning a tree near 180th and Pflug Road on Saturday afternoon when he was struck in the head by a falling branch. Trumble was airlifted to an Omaha hospital where he was pronounced dead.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A work-release inmate is found dead at a Lincoln hotel. Authorities say 49-year-old Craig Haynes was found dead on Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 808 R Street. Haynes was assigned to the hotel as part of a work-release program, and the cause of his death is under investigation. Authorities say Haynes and another employee were found suffering from medical problems, and the second employee was taken to a hospital following the incident.
(Carter Lake, IA) -- A body is recovered from Carter Lake. Emergency crews were called to the lake about 12:30 yesterday afternoon after a man's body was found in the water about 15 feet from shore. Crews pulled the body from the water, and the cause of the man's death is under investigation.
(Washington County, NE) -- One person is injured following a plane crash in Nebraska. Authorities say a crop-dusting plane was traveling low to the ground when it went down in a field near County Roads 33 and 38 in Washington County on Saturday afternoon. The pilot, who was the only person aboard the aircraft, was taken to a hospital after complaining of back pain. The plane crash is under investigation.