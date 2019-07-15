(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha native and baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is revealing his fight with pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 83-year-old St. Louis Cardinals pitching legend was diagnosed several weeks ago and informed other living Hall of Famers. His agent says he has visited The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in Omaha for the past two weeks. His agent says chemotherapy is likely to begin today in Omaha.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is being charged with sexual assault of a child for an incident that allegedly happened over twenty years ago. Omaha police say the alleged victim reported the incident from the mid-to-late 1990s back in 2005. A report from the Omaha World-Herald indicates the girl was seven or eight years old at the time and alleges she was raped in the basement of a South Omaha home where the man lived. Joseph Pierce was arrested in Indiana earlier this month and has been extradited.
(Omaha, NE) -- A rare corpse flower is in putrid bloom in Omaha. Lauritzen Gardens announced yesterday that the titan arum plant known as The Amazing Stinko opened up yesterday after its bloom cycle began over two weeks ago. Viewing and smelling hours were extended to midnight last night. Lauritzen Gardens says the plant can bloom for up to 48 hours, and that it will be on display in its conservatory again on Monday.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to campaign in Council Bluffs this week as part of a tour of Iowa. Biden will appear at The Grass Wagon reception hall on Wednesday morning. The event is open to the public, but an RSVP is required.