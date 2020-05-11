(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in Nebraska was 83-hundred-15 as of last night. Ninety-eight COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two more COVID-19 related deaths are confirmed in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department announced yesterday that a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s died from the virus. Twenty coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Douglas County, which also leads the state with more than 15-hundred cases.
(Lincoln, NE) -- An eighth Nebraska corrections worker tests positive for the coronavirus. State corrections officials announced Saturday that the employee works at the Staff Training Academy and is self-isolating at home. In addition, three Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates are being tested for the coronavirus as a precaution after having close contact with a corrections staff member.
(Undated) -- Nebraska Tourism is changing the start date of a program that challenges residents to travel throughout the state and earn prizes. The 2020 Nebraska Passport program will now start May 23rd, or Memorial Day weekend due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 across the state. Organizers said the new start and end dates are still subject to change. Organizers also released the 70-stops on the Nebraska Passport this year that can be found at Nebraska-passport-dot-com.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are asking the community to be vigilant after more than a dozen cars were broken into over the last week. 10-11-Now reports Lincoln police investigated 14-calls about car break-ins by yesterday. Police said the reports were not central to one specific area in the city, rather all over. The police department is asking residents to keep their car doors locked and call the police to report suspicious activity.