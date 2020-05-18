(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Nebraska. Officials reported 10-thousand-348 cases and 123 deaths statewide as of last night. Douglas County has seen the most cases in the state with more than 23-hundred. Hall and Dakota counties have each reported more than 14-hundred coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska residents are waiting in long lines to be tested for COVID-19. Health officials say a site near 30th and L in Omaha reached capacity yesterday morning when 300 people were tested in one hour. The testing site was operated by One World Community Health Center along with state and local leaders.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying a person who was found shot to death in Omaha. Officers were called to a home near 43rd and Pinkney streets on Saturday afternoon and found the body of 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci [[con-dole-loo-chee]]. The deadly shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Air National Guard is honoring people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. A special flyover will take place today to honor the efforts of healthcare workers and first responders. The flyover starts at 10:00 this morning, and the route includes 30 hospitals across the state.