(Omaha, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is starting to reopen as the economy tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Starting today, restaurants can resume limited dine-in service to 50-percent of their capacity in nearly 60 counties around the state. In addition, nail and beauty salons, massage therapists and tattoo parlors are being allowed to reopen with restrictions of 10 people at a time. Daycares are also being allowed to expand their capacity from 10 children per room to 15.
(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Nebraska. As of last night, there were 56-hundred-59 cases and 78 deaths reported statewide. Hall County leads the state with 12-hundred-56 coronavirus cases, Dakota County has seen 918 cases and Douglas County has reported 878 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a home near 17th and Commercial Avenue early yesterday morning and spent nearly an hour getting everyone to leave the residence. One person later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, but they are expected to recover. The shooting is under investigation.