(Omaha, NE) -- A teenager is injured following a shooting in Omaha. A 17-year-old boy told police he was in a vehicle near 20th and Martha on Saturday morning when a man approached the vehicle, asked for a cigarette and fired a gun. The victim went to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- A carbon monoxide incident is to blame for sending a man to an Omaha hospital. Officials say the victim collapsed in the pool basement at CoCo Keys near 72nd and Interstate-80 on Saturday night. The victim, who is expected to be okay, was exposed to too much carbon monoxide.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln police officer is suspended without pay and is under criminal investigation. Officials say Officer Nicolas Russell was suspended on Friday because of his involvement in a violent incident earlier this month that left him being served with a protection order. According to a complaint, Russell allegedly threatened to bash a woman's face. Russell also allegedly stalked the woman's phone log and used the police database to find out her location.
(Lincoln, NE) -- University of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is getting a contract extension. University officials announced that Frost's two-year contract extension will keep him on the sidelines of Memorial Stadium through 2026. Frost has eight wins and 14 losses in nearly two years as the Huskers' coach. The Huskers are four-and-six in Frost's second season.