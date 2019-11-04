(Omaha, NE) -- Five juveniles are taken into custody following a chase and foot pursuit in Omaha. Police spotted a stolen SUV near 61st and Northwest Radial yesterday afternoon and chased it to the area of 69th and Manderson, where the juveniles ran from the vehicle. All five male juveniles were eventually captured, and one of the suspects was bitten by a police dog while being apprehended. Authorities say at least one of the suspects had pointed a gun at an eleven-year-old child earlier in the day.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying the victim of a Lincoln crash. Chance Wineberger died in a rollover crash on West O Street, between Northwest 40th and Northwest 44th streets, late Friday night. Investigators say Wineberger's SUV collided head-on with a pickup, and both vehicles rolled over. Two people in the pickup were taken to hospitals with injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Families impacted by flooding are treated to a day at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha. The United Way of the Midlands, Kellogg Company Fund and online wholesaler Boxed teamed up to stage the free event. Nearly 15-hundred flood victims took part in the free day at the zoo which featured animal exhibits, refreshments and free giveaways. Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley spoke at the event about the state's latest flood recovery efforts.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers are dealing with a three-game losing streak. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 247 yards and ran for two touchdowns, but the Huskers fell 31-to-27 at Purdue on Saturday. Nebraska falls to four and five overall and needs two more wins to become bowl eligible. The Huskers return to action on November 16th against Wisconsin.