(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are injured following a shooting in Omaha. Seventeen-year-old Jazmin Armenta, 18-year-old Juan Deluna-Hernandez and 19-year-old Rurick Hernandez-Sanchez told police that they were near 32nd and R street early yesterday morning when they were injured by gunfire. The victims went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Pottawattamie County. The crash took place Friday afternoon near Pioneer Trail and Humboldt Lane when a pickup and another vehicle collided. Authorities have identified one of the victims who died in the crash as 17-year-old Floyd Quick of Council Bluffs. The deadly crash is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A democratic presidential candidate is bringing his message to the Omaha area. Andrew Yang held a rally at Lincoln's Pub in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon following the opening of his downtown Council Bluffs campaign office. Yang spoke to nearly 200 supporters about his plans for the economy and protecting people whose jobs are replaced by technology.
(College Park, MD) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers' four-game losing streak on the football field is over. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and a touchdown to lead the Huskers to a 54-to-seven road victory at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers remain in bowl contention with five wins and six losses, and they wrap up their regular-season schedule on Friday against Iowa.