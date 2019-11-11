(Omaha, NE) -- Much of Nebraska is dealing with winter weather. Winter weather advisories were issued for most of the state last night as one to two inches of snow was expected in the eastern part of the state including Omaha and Lincoln. Higher snowfall amounts of up to four inches were expected in western Nebraska. Gusty winds could reduce visibility on area roads, and slick road conditions are also possible this morning.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police say 24-year-old Arius West was shot early Saturday morning near 32nd and Spaulding streets and went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses spotted the suspect flee in a tan, four-door sedan. The shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A naked man is under arrest following a police chase in Omaha. Police say the incident started Saturday night when officers spotted 19-year-old Blel Htoo [[blell ha-too]] allegedly driving a stolen car at Military and Crown Point. Officers chased the suspect, who rammed three police cruisers with the stolen vehicle before the pursuit ended at 49th and Sorensen Parkway. The suspect was subdued with a TASER and taken to a hospital, and four officers suffered minor injuries in the incident.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is injured following an alleged road rage incident in Omaha. Police were called to a hospital early Saturday morning after a 34-year-old woman reported that she had been cut during a road rage incident near 35th and Laurel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident is under investigation.