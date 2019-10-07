(Crescent, IA) -- Flooding is forcing the closure of an Omaha-area interstate highway. The Iowa Department of Transportation closed Interstate-29 yesterday between Crescent and just south of Missouri Valley. Officials say that the interstate will remain closed until Tuesday evening at the earliest.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nearly 150 people are displaced following a fire at a west Omaha apartment complex. The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at the Pacific West Apartments near 144th and Pacific. The fire was contained to the attic space and one apartment unit. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Paxton, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-80 near Paxton on Saturday. Authorities say a vehicle rolled into a ditch near the Lincoln-Keith County line, killing the driver and causing minor injuries to a passenger. Westbound lanes from Ogallala to Hershey were closed for about an hour after a second crash happened in a chain reaction at around 5 p.m., according to the NSP. No names have been released.
(North Platte, NE) -- A woman is facing DUI charges after a car crash in North Platte that injured an eight-year-old boy. The North Platte Police Department didn't name the person who was arrested after the two-car crash on Saturday night. The boy was taken to Great Plains Health for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
(Gering, NE) -- There's a new steer at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. The longhorn, delivered on Friday, was the last in a series of bovine donations sent to the museum by the late Harold Minge and his wife, Barb, as Harold Minge wanted others to enjoy the animals from his ranch as much as he did. This steer's horns are an estimated ten inches in diameter and over eight feet across.