(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating after a man died while barricaded in a home. Officers were called to a home near 48th and Boyd on Saturday afternoon after being told that 29-year-old Robert Jensen had a gun and was threatening to harm himself. Police later entered the home and Jensen shot and killed himself. The incident is being investigated as an in-custody death.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest after an assault in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 24th and Martha early yesterday morning and found an 18-year-old man who said his roommate had cut him with a knife and had tried to cut another 18-year-old. The victims told investigators that 18-year-old Kevin Ostorga attacked them during an argument. Ostorga was arrested after a brief foot chase near 25th and Marcy and booked on assault and weapons charges.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Douglas County Jail. Thirty-two-year-old Jessica Wolfe was found unresponsive in her cell shortly before 9:00 Saturday morning. She died at a hospital. Wolfe was taken into custody on August 12th for methamphetamine possession.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead after a crash in Omaha. Police say that a car crashed into a tree near 36th Street and Redick Avenue late Friday night and caught fire. Thirty-year-old Jamel Wallace was trapped inside the car and had to be cut loose. Wallace later died at a hospital, and police believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.