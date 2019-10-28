(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. The shooting took place about 2 o'clock yesterday morning near 48th Avenue and Northwest Radial Highway. The victim left the scene before police arrived and was taken to a hospital with a superficial injury. Investigators say the victim is expected to recover.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a series of robberies. Police say four people are wanted in connection with robberies at a convenience store in the 18-hundred block of North 72nd Street, a Family Dollar Store in the 15-hundred block of Northwest Radial Highway, a store in the 14-hundred block of South Saddle Creek Road and a convenience store in the six-thousand-block of Center Street. All four robberies took place in less than an hour last night, and gunfire was reported during the robberies on South Saddle Creek Road and on Center Street. No injuries have been reported during the robberies, and the suspects were traveling in a blue Hyundai Sonata with an invalid Iowa license plate reading 875ZPS.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Fire damages a Lincoln strip mall. The blaze broke out about 11:30 yesterday morning in the 13-hundred block of North 66th Street. Crews were able to contain the fire to a portion of the mall that used to house a company that helps seniors transition to assisted living facilities. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating after a body was found on a Lincoln sidewalk. Authorities say a staff member from the Park & Go service spotted the body of a man in his 20's about 9:30 yesterday morning near Seventh and N streets. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play in the case.