(Omaha, NE) -- A person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 62nd and Maple street about 2:00 yesterday morning and found a 39-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Bellevue, NE) -- The body of a missing Nebraska kayaker is found in western Iowa. KETV reports that 33-year-old Cody Bengford of Bellevue left the boat ramp at the Nobles Lake Wildlife Management Area on Friday afternoon, but he never returned. Bengford's overturned kayak was found a short time later, and divers with the Midwest Regional Dive Team recovered his body on Saturday. The cause of Bengford's death is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying a woman who was shot during a fight at an Omaha bar. Police say someone fired a gun during a fight at the 1912 Bar near 61st and Maple streets early yesterday morning. Thirty-nine-year-old Teleah Ervin was later found nearby, and she was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Police are investigating the shooting.
(Omaha, NE) -- Habitat for Humanity and the Omaha Public Power District are helping an Omaha neighborhood. Volunteers gathered in the Deer Park neighborhood on Saturday as a part of the "Rock the Block" campaign. Twenty homes in the area of 12th and Frederick received fresh paint and landscaping, and some volunteers helped build new porches and staircases. Habitat for Humanity and the Omaha Public Power District have taken part in two "Rock the Block" efforts this year.