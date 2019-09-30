(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a stabbing in Omaha. Authorities say 31-year-old Shane Inks was stabbed late Saturday night near 33rd and Howard streets. Inks was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The deadly stabbing is under investigation.
(Bellevue, NE) -- An active duty member from Offutt Air Force Base and their spouse are found dead in Bellevue. The incident took place at a home in the Rising View housing area near 34th and Castle streets on Saturday evening. The two people died at the scene, and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations detachment at Offutt is investigating the incident.
(Pacific Junction, IA) -- Volunteers are continuing to clean up flood damage in Pacific Junction. Groups of volunteers gathered in the town on Saturday to clean up more than 40 properties damaged by flooding of the Missouri River this year. Some clean-up crews helped pull weeds from overgrown yards, while others installed insulation in homes.
(Omaha, NE) -- A teenager is injured in a shooting in Omaha. Police say a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old Nicholas Dunn were handling a gun early yesterday morning near 59th and Pinkney streets when the weapon fired and struck the teen. The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Dunn was booked on suspicion of second degree assault.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to rebound from a loss to a conference opponent. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw three interceptions as the Huskers fell to Ohio State 48-to-seven on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Running back Dedrick Mills ran for 67 yards and the Huskers' only touchdown of the night. The Huskers return to action on Saturday against Northwestern.