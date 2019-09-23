(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha area is feeling the impact of flash flooding. The Missouri River had risen six inches by yesterday morning after overnight downpours. In addition, flooding forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close Interstate-29 in both directions between North 25th Street in Council Bluffs and one mile south of the Missouri Valley area. Officials were also forced to close I-680 from I-29 west into Nebraska, and stretches of both interstates remained closed down yesterday evening.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Lincoln. Officers were clearing up a party in the three-thousand block of North 54th Street early yesterday morning when an intoxicated person struck an officer in the face. The officer did not require medical attention, and the suspect was booked for third-degree assault on an officer.
(Kearney, NE) -- Three people are dead following a crash on Interstate-80. The Nebraska State Patrol says five passenger vehicles and two semis collided Friday afternoon on eastbound I-80 near Gibbon. Several other people were injured in the crash, but those victims are expected to recover. Eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for several hours after the crash.