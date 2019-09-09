(Omaha, NE) -- A man is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 10th and Center early yesterday morning and found 27-year-old Angel Cervantes Junior suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the victim was standing outside when someone opened fire at him from a passing red Ford Explorer. Cervantes was taken to a hospital, and the shooting is under investigation.
(Saline County, NE) -- A change of venue is being granted in the murder trial of Bailey Boswell. Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017 after Loofe met her for a date. A judge ruled last week that publicity in the case would make it impossible for Boswell to get a fair trial in Saline County. The trial will now take place next March in Lexington, Nebraska, and Boswell could get the death penalty if convicted.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is injured following a cutting incident in Omaha. The incident took place early Saturday morning in the 62-hundred block of Maple in the Benson area. Investigators believe the victim was injured during an altercation with another woman. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
(Boulder, CO) -- The Huskers are looking to rebound after suffering their first loss of the 2019 season. Nebraska led Colorado 17-to-nothing at halftime but fell 34-to-31 in overtime to the Buffaloes on Saturday in Boulder. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskers. Nebraska returns to the gridiron on Saturday when they host Northern Illinois.