(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting. Officers responded to a crowd disturbance near 29th and Pinkney early yesterday morning and found 26-year-old Deandre Hines suffering from gunshot wounds. Hines later died at a hospital. The deadly shooting is under investigation.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Bellevue. Authorities say a nine-year-old boy was struck while riding a skateboard yesterday afternoon near Fourth and Pleasantview. The victim died from his injuries, and the driver of the car remained at the scene. The accident is under investigation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is under arrest after a large drug bust in Lincoln. The Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit spotted an unoccupied vehicle at a gas station near Northwest 48th and West O Street on Thursday, and a K-9 detected an odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three-thousand THC vape pens, 90 pounds of marijuana, 30 pounds of THC Shatter concentrate and one pound of mushrooms. The drugs had a street value of one-point-nine-million-dollars, and the driver, 39-year-old Tyler Gooch of Oregon, was booked on drug charges.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha area Habitat for Humanity volunteers are getting ready for their annual Home Owners Blitz. Eight area builders are working with Habitat for Humanity to build or renovate 14 homes in the Kountze Park area. The Home Owners Blitz starts today and runs through September 20th.