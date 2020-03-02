(Omaha, NE) -- The quarantine is about to end for several Americans being monitored in Omaha for possible coronavirus. The University of Nebraska Medical Center says patients were treated to a steak dinner on Saturday night and they are continuing to do well. Fifteen Americans arrived in Omaha last month from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship off the coast of Japan for coronavirus monitoring. Some of the patients could be released from quarantine today pending final test results.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Omaha. Officers were called to the area of 42nd and Seward streets early yesterday morning after gunfire was reported in the area and found a car that crashed into a power pole near Military and Erskine. The 22-year-old driver told police that he crashed while trying to flee from the gunshots. No injuries were reported in the incident.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying the victims of a crash involving a motorcycle in Omaha. Police say a 14-year-old was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a motorcycle near South 156th and Q street about 8:00 Saturday night. The driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Dillon Flesner, was killed, and a passenger on the motorcycle, 24-year-old Jenna Dieffenbach, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The deadly crash is under investigation.
(Douglas County, NE) -- A former Waterloo firefighter is facing felony child abuse charges. Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Davidson was arrested last week. Court documents show Davidson allegedly purchased sex toys for a boy and encouraged him to use them. The Waterloo Fire Department says Davidson was immediately fired when they learned of the allegations in December.