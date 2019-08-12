(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police were called to a home near 48th Avenue and Browne Street early yesterday morning and found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman's eleven-year-old son told police he saw an intruder walk into his mother's room, and the suspect fired a gun when he tried to intervene. The victim, who is pregnant, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Saline County, NE) -- A suspect in the murder of a Lincoln store clerk is facing a new charge. Bailey Boswell is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. She was already charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Prosecutors say Boswell and Aubrey Trail killed Loofe, whose dismembered remains were found near Edgar, Nebraska, in 2017.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a stabbing. Authorities say 37-year-old Sanora Sturgeon was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the area of 24th and Pratt on Saturday morning. Sturgeon was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She told police that a male stabbed her.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Nebraska State Penitentiary employee is accused of suspected unauthorized communication with a prisoner. Thirty-six-year-old Audra Jensen was arrested on Friday. Jensen was an administrative assistant at the prison. Details about the allegations have not been revealed.