(Omaha, NE) -- A woman who was brought to Omaha from Camp Ashland does not have coronavirus. The Omaha World Herald reports that the woman is one of nearly 60 people being quarantined for coronavirus at Camp Ashland. The woman was taken to Omaha on Friday after developing extremely mild respiratory symptoms, and officials announced on Saturday that she was taken back to the quarantine site after testing negative. The people under quarantine in Nebraska arrived in Omaha from the Wuhan area of China on February 7th.
(Dodge County, NE) -- Ice jams are to blame for flooding in Dodge County. Authorities say nearly 30 cabins were flooded and two people were rescued when the ice jams forced the Platte River to rise out of its banks this past weekend. Dodge County officials announced yesterday that the floodwaters had receded. The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont on Saturday, but had closed it down by yesterday afternoon.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the area of 42nd Street and Fowler Avenue on Saturday night and found 42-year-old Gerry White suffering from gunshot wounds. White was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha police.
(Omaha, NE) -- A loaded gun is discovered at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Transportation Security Administration officials say agents stopped a Saline County man on Friday after they found a loaded nine-millimeter gun in his possession. The gun, which was discovered when it entered an X-ray machine, was loaded with 17 bullets. Agents confiscated the gun and questioned the man before allowing him to catch his flight.